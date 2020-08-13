A 25-year-old New Castle man fled from a traffic stop before ultimately losing control of the vehicle and crashing, leading police to recover a rifle and marijuana, Delaware State Police said Thursday.
According to authorities, Samuel Palmer was pulled over while operating a Ford Fusion with expired registration around 8:55 p.m. on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, along New Castle Avenue.
When officers approached the vehicle, they said Palmer took off in the direction of Old New Castle, where he lost control and struck a curb in the area of West 7th Street and South Street, disabling the vehicle.
Police said Palmer attempted to flee the scene on foot carrying a .556 caliber American Tactical rifle, loaded with 34 rounds of ammunition and one round chambered. Police said he attempted to discard the rifle over a fence while fleeing. The suspect was ultimately apprehended and the rifle recovered.
A search of his vehicle revealed 19 grams of marijuana, authorities said.
Palmer was charged with the felonies possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, possession of ammunition by a person prohibited, disregarding a police officer signal, and hindering prosecution, and the misdemeanors resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, and possession of marijuana. He was additionally cited for numerous traffic offenses, police said. He was committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in lieu of $63,700 cash bond.