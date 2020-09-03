Delaware State Police investigated a fatal accident involving a pedestrian late Wednesday night near Christiana.
Christiana firefighters and New Castle County paramedics were called to Route 273 at Route 1 shortly after 11 p.m. on September 2, 2020.
Troopers said a 36-year old man from New Castle entered the right turn lane on westbound Route 273 to northbound Route 1 directly into the path of an oncoming car.
The driver of the car, a 30-year old woman from Wilmington, stopped at the scene.
The identity of the victim has not been released.