Delaware State Police investigated a fatal accident involving a pedestrian late Wednesday night near Christiana.

Christiana firefighters and New Castle County paramedics were called to Route 273 at Route 1 shortly after 11 p.m. on September 2, 2020.

Troopers said a 36-year old man from New Castle entered the right turn lane on westbound Route 273 to northbound Route 1 directly into the path of an oncoming car.

The driver of the car, a 30-year old woman from Wilmington, stopped at the scene.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

TrafficWatch & News Reporter for WDEL/WSTW 1989 - 1993 and back again for Round Two starting in February, 2015 after spending a decade in Chicago and another six years in Boston.