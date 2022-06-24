Jalen Duren never played at a Delaware high school, but the New Castle resident was picked in the opening round of the 2022 NBA Draft.
Duren, who attended Gunning Bedford Middle School, but went on to play high school basketball in Philadelphia and Florida before attending the University of Memphis, was the 13th selection, and will play for the Detroit Pistons.
The 6'11" Duren was born in Sharon Hill, Pennsylvania, before his family moved to New Castle.
He attended school in Delaware through 8th grade, when he chose to attend Philadelphia power Roman Catholic with members of his AAU basketball team.
From there, he transferred to national prep power Monteverde Academy, becoming the 2020-21 MaxPreps Florida High School Basketball Player of the Year, before playing a season at the University of Memphis.
Duren then entered the NBA Draft, where he was first taken by the Charlotte Hornets, before being traded to the New York Knicks, and then ultimately the Pistons.
He becomes the third Delaware resident taken in the NBA Draft in the past five years.
Salesianum's Donte DiVincenzo was picked 17th by the Milwaukee Bucks in 2018, while St. Georges' Bones Hyland was the 26th pick of the Denver Nuggets in 2021.