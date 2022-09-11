A 25-year-old man is hospitalized after he was shot in New Castle Friday night.
Officers found the victim around 6:30 p.m. when they responded to a "shots fired" report on Carvel Avenue in New Castle Crossing.
The victim had been shot in the leg, and was in stable condition when paramedics took him to the hospital.
The investigation into the shooting is still in its early stages, and police are asking anyone who may have information about the incident to call Detective Gino Cevallos at 302.395.8129 or by email at Gino.Cevallos@newcastlede.gov or by calling the New Castle County Division of Police non-emergency number at 302.573.2800.
Tipsters can also text their information to 847411 using the keyword NCCDE, call Delaware Crimestoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or visit the New Castle County Police Facebook Messenger page.