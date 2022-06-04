State Police are looking for the men who robbed the New Castle-area Walmart Friday evening.
It happened just after 6 p.m. at the store on Wilton Blvd.
Troopers say the suspects posed as making a purchase, but when the cashier opened the register, they grabbed cash - implying they were armed.
No surveillance images were immediately released.
The employee was not injured.
The suspects got away in a black sedan.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Dempsey of the Troop 2 Robbery Unit by calling 302-365-8510. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delawarecrimestoppersweb.com