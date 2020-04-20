A 19-year-old New Castle woman is facing assault charges for stabbing a 40-year-old woman during an argument in a New Castle-area motel parking lot over the weekend, Delaware State Police said Monday.
According to authorities, Eliza Ventura stabbed the victim in the parking lot of the Best Night Inn at 1200 West Avenue, outside Holloway Terrace, around 8:20 p.m. on Sunday, April 19, 2020.
Police said the victim suffered a laceration to her face and her torso, and was transferred by private vehicle to the Christiana Care Wilmington Hospital Emergency Room, where she was treated and released for non-life-threatening injuries.
Ventura was charged with felony second-degree assault and possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony. She was released on $22,500 unsecured bond.