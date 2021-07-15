The Delaware Department of Correction's news commissioner was sworn in Thursday.
Deputy Commissioner Monroe Hudson was sworn in at a ceremony at the Steven Floyd Training Academy in Dover, named after the correctional officer killed in the Vaughn riot.
Hudson said recruitment and retention will remain his top priority.
"It's no surprise that law enforcement agencies across the country are struggling to recruit new applicants, and maintain experienced officers," he said. "Delaware DOC is experiencing those same challenges. With the strong support of Governor Carney and the General Assembly, salaries are higher, training is better...and [there are] more opportunities for advancement," he said. "I will continue to work closely with Governor Carney 's team, COAD, and the FOP to make sure that our wages for correctional officers and probation officers remain competitive with local law enforcement...and correctional agencies in other states."
His second priority will be safety and security of officers.
"We must make sure that our probation officers, correctional officers, and support staff have the best training, the proper tools, and the latest equipment to perform their jobs safely and efficiently each and every day. We will also remain steadfast in our commitment to create a work environment that's promotes health, fitness, and natural wellness," he said.
Another priority will be on improved vocational training to drive re-entry success.
"Expanding focus on giving offenders in-demand trade skills...to get jobs when they leave our custody," he said.
Governor John Carney thanked Hudson for his willingness to take on a "challenging" role.
"I can tell you he has my unwavering support; he has the support of the members of the General Assembly...and I know that he has the foot soldiers--the men and women of the Delaware Department of Correction, it's going to enable him to be successful," said the governor.
Outgoing Commissioner Claire DeMatteis, who was the first female to lead the DOC after serving as an independent investigator to the state following the Vaughn prison riot, touted the department's achievements during the COVID-19 pandemic. She also expressed her support for Hudson.
"I am confident that Commissioner Hudson--with this exceptional team--will continue to...keep our officers safe, the public safe, and to continue to invest in programming and services for individuals under our custody and under our supervision to keep them moving toward rehabilitation and re-entry into our communities," she said.
DeMatteis is moving on to become a special advisor to the governor's office, overseeing the disbursement of federal stimulus funds. She'll also assist with "crisis management" projects across state government.