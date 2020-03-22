A sixth Delawrean has been hospitalized after receiving a positive diagnosis for COVID-19, according to the Delaware Division of Public Health.
The unspecified person is one of 11 new positive cases of the coronavirus announced by Delaware officials on Sunday.
There are now 56 lab-confirmed positive test results in Delaware, 39 in New Castle County, 5 in Kent County, and 12 in Sussex County. That's a rise of 7 in New Castle County and 4 in Sussex County since Saturday evening.
One of the 11 new patients is listed as being critically ill, making three such cases in Delaware. Six total patients are in the hospital.
The individuals still range in age from 14-80, and DPH said they do not have the source for many of the cases "which indicates community spread of the virus is occuring in the state."
Delawareans with general questions about COVID-19 or their exposure risk can call the Division of Public Health’s Coronavirus Call Center at 1-866-408-1899, or 711 for individuals who are hearing-impaired, from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Questions can also be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov.