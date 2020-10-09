New novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases deaths, and hospitalizations once again "remained elevated" week-over-week in Delaware, public health officials announced Friday.
According to Delaware Division of Public Health officials, as of 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020, there were 21,827 positive COVID-19 cases in Delaware. While the seven-day average of percentage of persons who tested positive decreased from 7.9% on October 1 to 6.6% On October 8, the seven day average of new cases each day stood at 131.1. There were also 104 individuals hospitalized with the virus, a 25% increase over the 83 individuals hospitalized a week prior. Of those, 21 are critical, five more than this time last week.
A total of 651 people have died from the virus in Delaware, which is nine new deaths since the last update. those who have died range in age from 21 to 104. Those who've tested positive in Delaware range in age from 0 to 104.
Outbreaks in Delaware's long-term care facilities also continue and, as of October 8, the following facilities are dealing with the following cases:
- Kentmere Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Wilmington; 53 residents and 37 staff members
- Cadia Healthcare Silverside in Wilmington; 44 residents and 27 staff members
- Country Rest Home in Greenwood; 28 residents and 15 staff members
Statewide, there are also a variety of cases in public, private, and parochial schools, breaking down to the following:
- Child care – 15 students and 11 staff
- Private K-12 – 31 students and 12 staff
- Public K-12 – 11 students and 43 staff
Delaware has seen 11,236 recoveries, putting it's "active" cases in the range of just shy of 10,000. There have also been 282,540 negative results returned.