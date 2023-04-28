Delaware, the lowest-lying state in the continental USA, should raise the bar in dealing with climate change, according to the sponsors of new legislation.
A similar bill to just-introduced House Bill 99 stalled out last year in the General Assembly. Democratic sponsors believe some changes could put it over the top this year.
The legislation is being considered a little earlier, and the influence of other state departments would be spread out, beyond the Department of Natural Resources. Departments would appoint climate officers. There would be annual public meetings, updates of the plan every five years, and steps to make sure reduction strategies are "equitable, complement federal efforts, maintain an adequate and reliable energy supply for the state, and would not disproportionately impact overburdened and underserved communities". The bill sets net emissions reduction targets of 50% by 2030 and 100% by 2050, using the 2005 baseline.
“We are in the throes of a climate crisis that is impacting every aspect of our daily lives. Roads that never flooded before are underwater after even a moderate storm. Significant weather events are more frequent. Every summer seems to bring record-setting temperatures. And these are just the impacts we can see with the naked eye,” Representative Debra Heffernan, D- Brandywine Hundred South said. “Climate scientists have been ringing the alarm for years now, and we have to take action if we want to preserve our environment and way of life. HB 99 sets aggressive, but attainable, reduction targets for Delaware, cutting our net greenhouse gas emissions during the next 25-plus years until we reach net zero emissions in 2050. Doing this will remove harmful emissions from our atmosphere, which not only will benefit our environment and planet, but individual health as well. Now is the time to act: More and more clean energy alternatives are available as companies move toward more sustainable options. We must push forward to ensure a healthier and cleaner future for Delaware.”
“Protecting our environment from the harmful impacts of greenhouse gases requires all of us – collectively and as individuals – to take deliberate, meaningful actions that will mitigate the long-term harm we are causing to our planet,” Senator Stephanie Hansen, D-Middletown said. “The legislation Rep. Heffernan and I are introducing today sets aggressive, yet attainable, goals for our state government to hit, and tasks each department with taking responsibility for helping us to get there.”
House Bill 99 has been assigned to the House Natural Resources and Energy Committee.