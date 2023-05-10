Anglers looking to take their vehicles onto Delaware beaches at peak times this summer will need to do some work earlier in the week.
DNREC announced their online reservation system, that will be required for those looking to take their vehicle on the beach to fish on Saturdays, Sundays, or holidays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. between May 20 and Labor Day.
Saturday's slots will go on sale the preceding Tuesday at 11 a.m., meaning those looking to fish midday on May 20 would need to go online on May 16 to reserve their slot at either Delaware Seashore, Cape Henlopen, Fenwick Island, or Beach Plum Island Parks.
Sunday's timeslots open the corresponding Wednesdays at 11 a.m., while Holidays (Memorial Day Juneteenth, 4th of July, and Labor Day) will have their reservations begin at 11 a.m. on the preceding Thursdays.
There will be no advanced reservations beyond the upcoming weekend.
Each reservation during the season comes with an additional $4 cost beyond the cost of the surf fishing permit, to help offset the reservation system cost.
If you can't get online at that hour, reservations can also be made by calling 1-800-499-8221 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to Noon on weekends and holidays. Reservations cannot be made in-person.
Anyone looking to make a reservation should have the surf permit number, make and model of the vehicle, and license plate number.
Those looking to drive onto the beaches will still need to get a surf fishing permit, which were not capped this year, and will be valid at any point outside of the weekend/holiday midday periods.
The reservations will reserve a beach location within the selected park, but not a specific beach spot, with the number of available reservations subject to change based on expected beach conditions.
One perk to having the reservation system is if a state park reaches capacity, as typically happens at Cape Henlopen on summer Saturdays, the reservation will allow the surf fishing vehicle to still enter the park.
DNREC implemented the system after complaints that many people were getting surf fishing permits, but then not actively fishing, leading to overcapacity issues for those actually looking to fish.
Delawareans do not get priority for surf fishing permits or reservation time due to the stat receiving money from the U.S. Land & Water Conservation Fund, which prohibits discrimination based on residence.