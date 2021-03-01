The COVID-19 pandemic changed a lot of things, but economically, the hardest impacted were small businesses forced to spend more to adapt to new safety regulations - or shutter for stretches or, occasionally, for good.
Now, as vaccines begin to roll out and the world inches closer to reopening, the Delaware Tourism Office wants to help those it can, so it's introduced a new program that will enroll several small businesses across the First State to aid them in attracting returning tourists.
"Our Destination Development Program is a new initiative...where we are providing assistance to our small businesses and organizations in the area of marketing," said DTO Director Liz Keller. "It's an area that, when you have smaller teams and smaller budgets, sometimes that area's hard to get to, and so we wanted to help make an impact as we come out of COVID, to raise awareness of all these great assets that we have in Delaware."
The program was under development prior to the pandemic, Keller said, and they'd planned to introduce the aid last spring, but COVID-19 put things on hold. Keller said now--as there's a distant light at the end of this long, dark tunnel--was the perfect time to introduce it.
"Tourism has been one of the hardest hit industries," she said. "We're made up of food and beverage, shopping, performance venues; every single business that is tourism was really severely impacted by COVID."
The program will provide marketing guidance to attract returning visitors to the state by giving them the tools to maximize draw, recognition, and presence in the market.
"The Destination Development Program actually has two services. One is the incubator service, which is a guided program. [Small business owners] will work side-by-side with a top marketing agency on everything they need to raise awareness about their location," Keller said. "The second service is a workshop training. Individuals will get to go to a once-a-month training on different topics on marketing and communications, with a follow-up one-on-one session with the experts to say, 'Here's my biggest challenge,' and work directly with them to solve that."
She said it's the number one thing they hear about while reaching out to Delaware's small businesses and nonprofits.
"It's always a topic that comes up. 'I wish I knew more about marketing. I wish I had more resources for this, but I'm a one-person team. I can't do it all,'" she said. "So this was developed to fill the need that we had heard about. And now, as we continue through COVID, it's even more needed because there were still more staffing changes, or budget constraints. It's one area that we can really make a difference for them, take one thing off their plate."
It will be a very competitive application process, she noted. As part of their pilot for the new initiative, they only have funding to support a total of 18 businesses across two programs, but those receiving aid will be evenly chosen across the state.
"For the business incubator program, we will be awarding three, one in each county, that will receive that kind of a specialized, one-on-one, guided program for them," Keller said. "For the workshop training program, we'll be awarding 15 individuals, five from each county."
The goal would also be, once these businesses gain the specialized knowledge, to see that information flow out into the rest of the small business community because, when more people come to Delaware for tourism, everyone wins.
"What we're hoping for is, this is really going to be a program that can be transformative for these organizations. That is one thing off their plate that they don't have to worry about, but it sets them up for future success," Keller said. "Now they have the template to continue to grow the organization, or grow their business and, hopefully, share the knowledge they learn in the program with other Delaware destinations as well, so that there will be a ripple effect."
Those interested in signing up for the program should head to VisitDelaware.com/DDP. Applications are due March 15 and participants will be admitted by March 29.