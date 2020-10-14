New technology is aimed at catching contraband before it gets into Delaware's prisons.
Now, upon entry into a medium and maximum security facilities, you'll have to step through a new Millmeter Wave full-body scanner.
"It's not like the old body scanners people were concerned about privacy and how much you can see, it's the next-generation," explained DOC Commissioner Claire DeMatteis.
The new Millmeter Wave full-body scanner are replacing decades-old metal detectors; they were paid for using $1 million from the DOC's FY 2019 budget.
A large orange dot will show up on a screen signaling, potentially something illegal on your persons.
"If you have a cellphone, a gun, your belt buckle even, it identifies in a big orange dot where there's something on your body that shouldn't be; it doesn't see any private parts," said DeMatteis.
Anyone who sets off the body scanner will be subject to a pat-down.
In addition to keeping prisons safer, the new technology is also safer. Millimeter-wave scanners use radio waves and not radiation for detection.
"They're safe--we made sure that they are certified...we make sure we have the policies in place so officers feel safe walking through this every day."
It's one tool in a toolbox of many that prison officials are utilizing to stop illegal contraband from getting inside.
"We have Cellsense that can detect if people are trying to smuggle in any sort of mobile phone; we certainly have searches, body searches; our mailroom activity uncovers people who try and send through the mail any sort of illegal drugs or worse...a makeshift weapon," said DeMatteis.
"We have our robust camera surveillance system at James T. Vaughn and every institution up and down the state; we have our K9 detection program; we have our brand new intelligence operations center, so now we can collect information from officers; we can collect information from other offenders, who are reporting criminal conduct," Deputy Commissioner Monroe Hudson told WDEL. "It's not just coming through the front-door; we also have to watch as we have vehicles coming in for repair, or if you look nationwide, the trend is to use drones to drop contraband into the prison--so we certainly have to keep our eye on that."
Over the past year-and-a-half, prior to the installation of these new scanners, DeMatteis said illegal contraband had been confiscated in 123 instances, including contraband confiscated upon entry to the facility as well as contraband that successfully got inside.
"Whether it's our mailroom, whether it's our officers on the tiers every single day, locating contraband, locating makeshift weapons that inmates try and make out of just about everything is a daily priority in our prisons," said DeMatteis.
DeMatties said Delaware is bucking the trend by installing these scanners.
"We have to keep up with technology," she said. "More and more correctional facilities are getting funding to install body scanners, but we're among the first states to do it."
Often, details surrounding prison security are kept close to the vest, but DeMatteis is hoping by telling the public about these scanners, they'll serve as a deterrent.
"Every officer has to go through before shift--every officer--every counselor, every medical person, every visitor," she said. "We want people to think twice, three times, four times before they would put illegal drugs somewhere on tehri body and try and walk into a prison; these body scanners will find it; they may have figured out ways in a metal detector to skirt through it, but these body scanners will find any illegal contraband people are trying to smuggle into prisons."