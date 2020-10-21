Delaware businesses and organizations can now help the environment for free.
"Keep Delaware Beautiful received a grant from Keep America Beautiful for a total of $20,000, and the grant is really designed to help combat cigarette litter in the state of Delaware," said Keep Delaware Beautiful Executive Director Julie Wenger. "We are hoping to partner with retailers, bars, restaurants, and municipalities to give them a free ash receptacle at transition points where people would be going into [a facility], or congregation locations within municipalities like bus stops, what have you."
Cigarette butts are one of the most pervasive pieces of discarded trash and make up a large percentage of litter every year.
"In 2016, Keep Delaware Beautiful partnered with DelDOT and Delaware Solid Waste Authority to do a visual litter scan statewide and cigarette litter did bubble to the top as one of the most frequently discarded littered items in our state. So, for litter that was under four inches. Cigarette litter box is actually a really highly littered item."
Where the program is present drastically reduces specifically the littering of cigarette butts. According to Wenger, area where receptacles are provided see a reduction by half.
"Keep America Beautiful does have a really good statistic that shows over 52%, I believe, reduction in cigarette litter in areas where they have received a grant and have done the program."
It's such a big problem because some people don't even consider the idea as they toss a butt, that the tiny filter is even considered litter and have misconceptions about what happens when a cigarette butt is discarded onto the ground.
"There is definitely some research that kind of lends itself to that thinking, that oftentimes when people discard a cigarette butt out their car window or at the front entrance to a building that they're entering into, they don't think about the fact that the cigarette butt--the tip itself--is actually litter," Wenger said. "Most people think of it as something that's going to biodegrade and just go away. It's terrible for our environment...It absolutely is litter. It isn't going to biodegrade, and we do need to put it in the correct kind of receptacle to keep our world a cleaner, fresher, better place."
Those interested in a free receptacle only need to reach out to Keep Delaware Beautiful and one will be supplied.
"There's absolutely not cost to the businesses to get a free ash receptacle," Wenger said. "All they have to do is [reach out] and at Keep Delaware Beautiful and we're happy to partner."
More information can be found at KeepDelawareBeautiful.com.