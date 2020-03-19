The service industry is about to receive an injection thanks to Governor John Carney's Hospitality Emergency Loan Program (HELP) announced Thursday which will provide monthly no-interest loans of up to $10,000 while Delaware rides out the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
"The HELP Program is designed to try to provide assistance specifically to the hospitality sector which, right now, appears to be the hardest hit by the coronavirus and the subsequent response," said Division of Small Business Director Damian DeStefano.
That response was the shuttering of many businesses reliant on a steady flow of customers while the state tries to minimize the spread of coronavirus, forcing changes to the inherent business models of many establishments.
“We’ve limited restaurants to takeout and delivery services and asked all Delawareans to avoid being out in public unnecessarily," said Carney. "Many people from other states have postponed non-essential travel, meaning they are not coming to Delaware for vacations or business. We feel it is crucial that the state step in to assist these businesses and their employees.”
The administration has been working fast to find ways to help, DeStefano said.
"[HELP] went from an idea to operational in a 48-hour period."
He added there's likely to be an overwhelming need for this assistance among Delaware's most important economic backbone, small businesses.
"We estimate there are 2,700 businesses in the state that fall under the [eligibility] we put out here, and we expect anywhere between 50% to 75% of them to be coming forward for assistance," DeStefano said. "I think the state's going to be deploying resources through the Department of Labor to assist impacted employees. This is just one part in a multi-pronged plan to try to alleviate the effects across the state of the coronavirus outbreak."
Some additional changes to unemployment assistance were announced with HELP for said employees. Benefits are expected to become available within a week, part-time income will be permissible while collecting benefits as long as it can be demonstrated the work is being used to supplement the difference in lost income, and tipped employees will not be classified as minimum wage earners as long as those tips are being reported as wages.
The HELP loans, which defer payments for the first nine months, are on 10-year terms that amount to about $90 monthly per month borrowed when payments come due. The money should be used to cover rent, utilities, and other unavoidable bills that still need to be collected while many businesses are shuttered, DeStefano said.
Some restrictions on eligibility include a cap on revenue at $1.5 million annually, showing the business had been open for at least a year, and that in the previous 12-month period, it had been current on at least 80% of its payments due, while also not being past due on any of its most recent bills.
Small businesses looking to apply for HELP should visit https://business.delaware.gov/coronavirus/. Additional questions can be directed to business@delaware.gov or call 302.739.4271.