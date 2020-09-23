Officials at Dover Air Force Base (DAFB) held a grand opening on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, for a new innovation lab.
The program got its start in January, 2019, and its early success led to renovations to an older building, resulting in a more than 5-thousand square foot collaborative workspace.
Captain Ryan Nichol, Chief Innovation Officer at DAFB, said the lab's name is Bedrock.
"We like to think innovation is the foundation for everything we do."
Nichol said work at the lab already saved tens of thousands of dollars on a project involving main gate traffic flow.
"Where we had a proposed contract solution that was about 123-thousand dollars, and our innovation lab was able to solve that problem for about three-thousand dollars."
Nichol said ideas conceived in the lab will assist service members in the air and on the ground.
"It doesn't matter what your rank is," said Nichol. "We're less concerned about that and we're more interested in the merit of your idea."
Nichol said 436th Airlift Wing Commander Colonel Matthew Jones has challenged personnel to think differently and not be afraid of 'failing forward.'
"No idea is a bad idea here," said Nichol. "If you're not failing then you're not pushing the boundaries hard enough."
DAFB is collaborating with the State of Delaware and the University of Delaware's Entrepreneurship program at Bedrock.
There is also an educational component, including interships, that will assist service men and women develop transferable skills for their post-military careers.
"We have airmen who are running through our doors, excited, can't wait for this place to open up because they have great ideas," said Nichol.
The lab will also include an event stage, a virtual reality classroom, a podcast studio, and a prototyping lab with 3D printers.