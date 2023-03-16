A 60-year old man from Pennsville, New Jersey, turned himself in to Delaware State Police on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in connection with a robbery at the McDonalds on West Newport Pike between Stanton and Newport.
State police said James James, Junior, had been identified as a suspect in connection with a robbery at the restaurant on March 1st.
Troopers said the suspect approached an employee around 9:15 that night, demanded money, and then fled with cash.
James turned himself in at Troop 2 in Glasgow and was released on $6,000 secured bond.