A New Jersey man faces federal bank robbery charges after taking money from the Laurel brank of the Bank of Delmarva in June 2022.
Justin Cabot was indicted by a federal grand jury after they learned about a June 24, 2022 incident at the bank where Cabot allegedly presented a note to a bank teller demanding cash.
Cabot exited with $1,806 and a GSP device valued at $796, according to court testimony.
The bank robbery charge comes with a maximum sentence of 20 years and a $250,000 fine, if convicted.