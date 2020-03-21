n his latest escalation in the fight against the deadly coronavirus, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy followed the lead of other states and took the extraordinary step of ordering residents to stay at home amid the rising number of COVID-19 infections and deaths in his state.
Murphy’s stay-at-home order, which affects nearly all of New Jersey’s 9 million residents, comes as the number of coronavirus infections in the state climbs to at least 1,327, with at least 16 deaths. Under the executive order, all gatherings – including weddings, in-person services and parties – are banned indefinitely.
In addition, the governor urged people with homes on the Jersey Shore to not visit and instead remain in their primary residences so as not to overwhelm already strained infrastructure.
“Any place people congregate is a place where coronavirus can be spread. This is no time for anyone to be acting selfishly and taking a gathering underground, but this is the time to think about your family, your friends, your neighbors and do the right thing,” Murphy said.
BREAKING: I've signed an Executive Order stating clearly that the rules I have laid out supersedes all other orders issued by county or municipal officials. We must be on one page and reading from the same playbook as one state. Period.— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 21, 2020
The governor mandated that nonessential retail businesses indefinitely close their physical locations starting 9 p.m. Saturday. But the following types of essential business are allowed to continue physical operations:
Grocery stores and food banks; pharmacies; medical marijuana dispensaries; medical supplies stores, gas stations and auto mechanics and repairs services; convenience stores; banks and other financial institutions; hardware and home improvement stores; laundromats and dry cleaners; printing and office supply shops; pet stores; stores that sell supplies for young children; mail and delivery shops; and restaurants, bars and liquor stores providing takeout services.
Despite the exemptions, Murphy ordered that businesses allowed to continue operations must let employees work from home when possible.