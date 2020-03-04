New Jersey is now reporting its first presumptive positive case of coronavirus.
A man in his 30s has been hospitalized in Bergen County since Tuesday, the New Jersey Health Department and Governor Phil Murphy both announced Wednesday. The state now awaits confirmation of the result from the Centers For Disease Control.
“My Administration is working aggressively to keep residents safe and contain the spread of COVID-19 in New Jersey,” Governor Murphy said. “We take this situation very seriously and have been preparing for this for weeks. I urge residents to remain calm and use resources from the New Jersey Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control to prepare and prevent the spread of infection. Safeguarding the public’s health is one of my highest priorities and my Administration is prepared to respond swiftly to any additional positive cases of COVID-19 here in New Jersey.”
The announcement comes on the heels of New York upping its total to eleven cases.
Delaware continues to have no confirmed cases of coronavirus. So far, eight people have been tested and cleared for COVID-19 in Delaware. Test results are pending for a Sussex County person, state health officials said Wednesday.
The U.S. has more than 120 cases in at least 15 states, with 11 deaths, all but one of them in Washington state.
--
24/7 News Source + NBC10 contributed to this report.