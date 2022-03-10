A New Jersey woman has died as the result of a fire at the Quality Inn near the New Castle County Airport Tuesday morning.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal's office said the blaze broke out just before 4 a.m. Tuesday at the motel along Route 13.
Firefighters were able to rescue the woman from the ground level room, where she was taken to Christiana Hospital and then Crozer Medical Center suffering from burns and smoke inhalation before she died Wednesday.
It marks the ninth fire death of 2022 in Delaware, compared to 10 for all of 2021.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.