well rescue Salem County
Cranston Heights Fire Company

Members of New Castle County's High Angle and Confined Space Rescue Team (HACSR) were called into action Monday afternoon, July 31, 2023, to assist crews in Salem County with a well rescue.

Units made their way over the Delaware Memorial Bridge around 4 p.m. to assist Reliance Fire Company.

A woman fell about 20 feet into a well inside a residence in Pilesgrove Township.

She was rescued after an hour long effort and then flown to Christiana Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

