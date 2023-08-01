Members of New Castle County's High Angle and Confined Space Rescue Team (HACSR) were called into action Monday afternoon, July 31, 2023, to assist crews in Salem County with a well rescue.
Units made their way over the Delaware Memorial Bridge around 4 p.m. to assist Reliance Fire Company.
A woman fell about 20 feet into a well inside a residence in Pilesgrove Township.
She was rescued after an hour long effort and then flown to Christiana Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.