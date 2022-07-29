There's a lot of change surrounding and within the University of Delaware Football program going into 2022, but many people think the Blue Hens will find a way to thrive.
Delaware was projected to finish second in the Colonial Athletic Conference in a vote of the league's coaches and sports information directors.
The Blue Hens are coming off a 5-6 fall campaign that saw Danny Rocco removed from his job in the same year the Blue Hens made the national semifinals in the COVID-created 2021 spring season.
September 3 at the Naval Academy in Annapolis will mark the debut of Ryan Carty as head coach.
Carty said he has hopes the preseason ranking could verify thanks to some key returning parts, including Preseason Honorable Mention QB Nolan Henderson, who is back after missing the last 7 games due to an abdominal injury that required surgery.
"There's a ton returning on defense here on what was a very good defense. And with Nolan coming back from his injury, it's about our quarterback too, and our quarterback is one of the best in the league."
Four defensive players were named to the Preseason All-Conference defense: Defensive linemen Artis Hemmingway and Chase McGowan, linebacker Johnny Buchanan, and Middletown's Kedrick Whitehead at safety. Wide Receiver Thyrick Pitts was the only offensive selection for the Blue Hens.
In addition to Henderson, safety Noah Plack and punt returner Jourdan Townsend received honorable mention status.
The competition at the top has also changed, as perennial power James Madison left for the FBS' Sun Belt following a run to the national semifinals.
Villanova received 16 of the 26 first place votes to top the poll over Delaware, who is followed by Rhode Island, Richmond, and William and Mary.
The two conference newcomers are expected to have rude awakenings in the new league, with Monmouth picked 10th, and Hampton tapped for 13th and last.
One national publication already has released its preseason top 25, with Delaware picked 15th, joining No. 9 Villanova and No. 25 Richmond as the only CAA representatives.
2022 CAA Preseason Poll (first place votes)
1) Villanova (16) - 270 points
2) Delaware (7) - 235
3) Rhode Island - 224
4) Richmond - 219
5) William & Mary (2) - 206
6) Elon (1) - 191
7) Stony Brook - 151
8) Maine - 134
9) New Hampshire - 117
10) Monmouth - 105
11) Towson - 81
12) Albany - 64
13) Hampton - 31