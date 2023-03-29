The Louis L. Redding Middle School renovation project is officially underway in the Appoquinimink School District, with an updated timeline in hand.
Built in 1952 as an African American School during segregation, Louis L. Redding Middle School accepted students of all races 16 years later.
Now, the school is opening its next chapter as it dumps over $57 million into building the new middle school in front of the existing one.
Funding was given from the district and the state.
Edna Cale, a former student of the school during segregation, sees this as a positive future for a place so rich with specifically Black history.
"People don't know why we're so stuck on [renovating the school.]. Some people will ask, 'What's the importance of it?'" says Cale. "I just say, 'Because it's a historical school.'"
In 2018, sewage flooded the hallways, causing the school to cancel classes.
Seeing the writing on the wall, the district is making this change to provide a better area for students and staff to learn and work.
"They've had some issues.... where I wouldn't want my kids going to school [at the old building] now because of the flooding and with the pipelines broke and stuff like that," Cale says.
The district is making this change to provide a better area for students and staff to learn and work, according to Delaware State Representative, Sherae'a Moore.
"How do you make sure that people keep up vibrancy in their community?" Moore rhetorically asks. "It's by restoring properties like this, so their kids can understand what it means to appreciate the vibrancy of their community."
Moore says that if you plant the seeds of success (like investing time and money in building nicer schools) the more the next generations will want to also take care of their community and watch it thrive.
In the meantime, students will be attending Crystal Run Elementary School north of Middletown, which will open as an elementary school after the new middle school is completed.
The project is set to be completed by fall of 2026.