Roughly six months into the Wilmington Interstate 95 Restore the Corridor construction project, commuters exiting the city will need to learn a new route starting Monday.
Over the weekend, DelDOT reopened the I-95 NB entrance ramp at the corner of 10th and Adams streets onto I-95 northbound that had been closed since the main portion of the project began in February.
At the same time, DelDOT closed the I-95 north ramp on Adams Street just off of Delaware Avenue, which had been the only direct route for drivers in Center City Wilmington to get onto I-95 north.
DelDOT's official detour is to take Delaware Avenue, loop around the CVS on Van Buran Street and Glipin Avenue, then take Jackson Street to 9th Street, then taking that over I-95, where you can access Adams Street a block from the ramp.
Center City alternatives to the detour include getting to 10th Street from Washington Street, or working over to Concord Avenue, which has all ramps to I-95 still open.
This phase of the project will have no other effects on ramps. All exit/entrance ramps to/from I-95 southbound remain open, while the Delaware Avenue exit on northbound I-95 is still closed.
The current one lane each way configuration through center city will also remain as it has been since February.
This part of Phase 1 is expected to run into the fall, when there will be another change in the traffic pattern to allow more work to be done on the southbound I-95 part of the project from 202 to the 295 split.
DelDOT's current plan is to have all ramps and lanes reopened by February 2023.