A new motorcycle helmet law went into effect in Delaware on September 1, 2023, aimed at protecting new motorcyclists.
Senate Bill 86, which was signed into law by Governor John Carney on June 30th, requires motorcyclists to wear a helmet for the first two years after getting their motorcycle license endorsement, regardless of age.
Previously, every adult operating or riding as a passenger on a motorcycle is required to have a helmet in their possession and wear eye protection while operating or riding a motorcycle.
And every person up to 19 years of age must wear a helmet and eye protection.
State Representative Daniel Short was House sponsor of Senate Bill 86. Short raced motorcycles competitively.
"We were geared up," said Short, who raced for four years. "Dressed up in leather, big boots with steel toes, and a nice helmet. The track was probably a lot more civil than what is going on out on the highway today, and guess what, going Route 13 and Route 1 is not a competitive sport."
According to the Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles, nineteen states and the District of Columbia currently require all motorcyclists to wear a helmet.
In Delaware last year 22 motorcyclists were killed in crashes. So far this year that number stands at twelve.