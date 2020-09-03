A new business coming to Delaware is looking to improve the financial literacy of low-income citizens, which will hopefully keep them away from predatory lenders.
The non-profit Capital Good Fund, founded by Andy Posner, will open an office in Wilmington to help residents gain financial independence and steer them away from pay day loans, car title loans, and rent-to-own schemes.
"Delaware is a state that has a particularly strong payday loan lobby and industry in 2018 75,000 residents took out a payday loan or a similar type of predatory product," Posner said. "The average interest rate--and I had to double check this--is over 500% there. You can get a payday loan as high as 3600% in the state of Delaware."
Capital Good Fund offers loan services to those with less-than-perfect credit between $300 and $25,000 for a "variety of things," from covering vehicle purchases to immigration expenses and emergencies. They also have crisis relief loans in response to COVID-19.
"The crisis loan goes from $300 to $1500 dollars, it has just a 5% interest rate, a three-month deferment period right off the bat, and then 12 monthly payments," Posner said. "It gets reported to the credit bureaus so you build your credit, and our borrowers are able to use it for the things that need...rent, utilities, security deposits, vehicle repair, food, clothing, etc., and we are prepared to do hundreds if not thousands of loans in Delaware for this."
Delaware's U.S. Senator Chris Coons was integral in bringing the company to the First State following chance meeting with Posner in 2015.
"We're in the middle of three different crises right now. That makes [Capital Good Fund's] work more relevant than ever. We are of course suffering through the greatest public health challenge in a century," Coons said Thursday. "the pandemic that has shut down so many states and so much of our economy and has thrown millions out of work. We had over a million new unemployment filings just over a week ago, and I was trying to get my head around that. That's as if the entire state of Delaware filed for unemployment on the same day. That's had a particularly strong impact on Black and Brown communities, on those on the margins of our society. And there is a renewed national focus on equity, on the ways in which there is an inequitable access to health care, to education, and to capital."
Of particular interest to Coons was Capital Good Funds work to combat payday loans, which is something Coons said he saw during his work at the county level in Delaware.
"In my work with the I Have a Dream Foundation, in my time in county government, I--over and over--saw the ways in which working Delawareans paid outrageous rates for things like payday lending, or rent-to-own, or car title loans," Coons said. "Before the pandemic, study after study showed that more than half of Americans had no effective liquidity, they had no real savings for a crisis for a major appliance burning out, or for a utility bill coming due, a family illness, or an unexpected death where they had to pay for burial. Now, with 180,000 Americans dead because of COVID-19, the number of working families that have had to pay unexpected burial costs has skyrocketed. Now, with 55 million Americans having filed for unemployment at some point in the last six months because of a bungled federal response to this pandemic, they've had those unexpected costs and that has thrown millions of Americans into a debt trap from which they often can't escape."
Capital Good Fund currently operates in Rhode Island, Florida, Massachusetts, Delaware, and Illinois. To check eligibility, visit CapitalGoodFund.org.