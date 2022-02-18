A number that wasn't allowed to be worn on a Delaware high school football field will be acceptable starting this fall.
The National Federation of High Schools, the national governing body that Delaware's DIAA uses to set its rulebook, voted to allow the number "0" to be worn for the first time starting in 2022.
Previously, uniform numbers could only be from 1-99, inclusive. "0" is permitted in some other sports, including soccer.
In addition, quarterbacks will have greater latitude to throw the football away when they were outside of the pocket.
All they will have to do is throw the pass beyond the line of scrimmage, where previously the football had to be thrown in the direction of an eligible receiver, no matter where the quarterback was located.
If the quarterback is in the pocket, it must still be thrown near a receiver, to avoid the penalty.
There were also changes made to the definition of a chop block, how the game clock restarts after a penalty in the final two minutes of a half, which officials can request a football change, and the length of each team's sideline box.
The NFHS Football Rules Committee includes at least one coach from each member state, including Delaware.