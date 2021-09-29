There are now eight new placards around the state of Delaware--four appearing in Wilmington alone--celebrating the First State's role in the passage of the 19th Amendment and securing the right for all women to vote.
"They're already installed, I'm pleased to say. Thank you very much city of Wilmington," said the Delaware Pomeroy Marker Committee's Susan Del Pesco on Tuesday. "The point is that we are very, very happy to be on the way to having our markers in place."
City and state officials gathered at the Thomas Garrett Settlement House at 7th & Walnut streets in Wilmington on September 28, 2021, for the official unveiling of one of the markers there. Mayor Mike Purzycki said they act as a good reminder for the struggles society has already overcome.
"There's nothing better for the good old days than a bad memory. And we have to be reminded. We have to be reminded of how things have changed over fairly recent years," Purzycki said. "Especially when it comes to civil rights. I mean, I tell people that the the dark images of the past weren't ancient history. I was there for most of it. I was there for a great deal of it. And it's so important for us to tell our story, because if we don't tell the story, somebody else will tell it for us."
Pomeroy Markers are named as such thanks to the William G. Pomeroy Foundation's coverage of the cost of the tablets--sometimes upwards of $1,000--for each of the historical locations where they appear. Delaware officials also thanked the National Collaborative for Women’s History Sites for their aid in securing the markers.
In addition to serving a a reminder for where we've been, they also represent what we as a nation are capable of when coming together to fight the good fight, said Attorney General Kathy Jennings.
"These markers represent a vital part of our nation's history, and of Delaware's history, not just for the tribute we are paying to the people, places, and moments that changed our state for the better, but for the reason that these markers should teach us, and that is a lesson for all of us to learn, and to never forget," Jennings said. "That lesson is that democracy doesn't just happen. You have to fight for it. We all have to fight for it."
Signaling the change that has been achieved thanks to previous efforts let the generations that come later know there is hope for achieving a positive impact on the world when one has the courage, she said.
"These markers are about great women, pivotal moments, and significant landmarks in our state's history. But I think they're about so much more than that," Jennings said. "They are a reminder that we are a better nation today than we were in our past. They are reminder that we must always strive to be a better nation tomorrow. And they are a reminder of the future that we the people can build when we have the courage to fight for that better future; a future where our children, our--my grandchildren, will know that they can exercise that most precious right, the right to vote with confidence in its enormous power to do good."
The debut of these markers also adds Delaware's stops to the National Votes for Women Trail. In addition to the Thomas Garrett Settlement House, where meetings of the African American Equal Suffrage Study Club and occasional integrated suffrage events were held between 1914 and 1920, the following locations received signifiers for their importance in Delaware's role fighting for women's right to vote:
- The home of Alice Dunbar Nelson - 1310 North French Street, Wilmington
- The end point of Delaware's first major suffrage parade - 10th and Market streets, Wilmington
- The home of Blanche Williams Stubbs - 827 North Tatnall Street, Wilmington
- The home of Mabel Lloyd Ridgely - 7 The Green, Dover
- The home of Leah Burton - Shipcarpenter Street, Lewes
- Tribute to Margaret White Houston - Georgetown Public Library
- Tribute to wartime suffragists - Bethlehem Steel Loading Plant Site
Tuesday was also, fittingly, National Voter Registration Day. You can register to vote at Elections.Delaware.gov.