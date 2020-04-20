There have been 21 inmates to test positive for novel coronavirus COVID-19 as of Monday, including one fatality attributed to the virus, prison officials announced.
“We are continuing to take aggressive precautions through round-the-clock monitoring within our facilities, continuous screening and cleaning operations, and daily temperature checks of more than 1,000 inmates," said Department of Correction Commissioner Claire DeMatteis. "We have also conducted 136 COVID tests of our inmates to ensure that treatment is immediately provided where needed and to help contain the spread of COVID-19 in our correctional system."
The latest inmate to test positive was housed at Georgetown's Sussex Community Corrections Center, and reported minor symptoms on Friday, April 17, 2020, before returning a positive test on April 19. He remains without a fever.
There have been 15 inmates to test positive at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center and six to test positive at the SCCC. Of those, only six continue to display symptoms, officials said, with a single inmate being monitored a the JTVCC COVID treatment center, one in the JTVCC infirmary, and four at an area hospital. None have required use of a ventilator.
With the latest positive case, officials also announced the work release program in Sussex County had been suspended, and has been significantly reduced in other parts of the state.
A total of 136 inmates have been tested, with 100 proactive tests conducted on asymptomatic individuals and with 12 cases pending.
Of the contracted and correctional staff, there have been 23 positive cases.