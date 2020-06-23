New peer-reviewed research out of the University of Notre Dame finds that the gear aimed at savings firefighters' lives could be hurting them too.
University of Notre Dame physicist Graham Peaslee's extensive research delves into firefighters' turnout gear, which contains a durable, waterproof protective coating that's made of per- and polyfluorinated alkyl substances (PFAS) chemicals.
Dubbed "forever" chemicals because they never break down, PFAS and PFOA have contaminated groundwater across the United States and are tied to cancers, immune system disorders, and reproductive health issues. While not instantly toxic, low exposure over long periods of time can have a serious impact on a person's health.
"It travels to every organ in the body, and it also suppresses the immune system. I mean it can target any number of other diseases that show up, and that's the insidious nature of this thing. It goes to every organ, and wherever the blood supply goes in the body, it will follow," Peaslee said.
"Firefighters have a very high cancer rate, and nobody knows why exactly. PFAS could play a role in it? It might be all coming from the foam, but what if it's coming from the gear that's supposed to keep them safe as well? That's really scary."
Peaslee's research aims to raise awareness about a possible cause of firefighter cancer and what he called an "avoidable risk."
While the fluorine chemicals that make up the suit never break down, the suit, itself, does when exposed to sunshine or water, the chemicals on the outer-layer, shed, Peaslee explained. Turnout gear typically has a 10-year-life.
"As long as it stays on the suit, we're all safe. It's fine. So that was what we were hoping to find, but we kinda knew it wasn't going to work that way."
"If it's going down the drain, that's OK, but let's say it's now dried, and sitting in your uniform bin, that outer-layer is being more damaged, it's probably going to shed more, so what we saw with time, is that it sort of lost more of the outer-layer."
What he didn't expect to find in his research is just how much these chemicals shed.
"We certainly didn't expect to see hand transfer. So when my students handled it, their gloves were fluorine-free when they began, but after they manipulated it a couple times...the gloves had fluorine on it," said Peaslee. "That means this material comes off even more readily than we thought."
How big is the risk?
Not being an exposure expert, Peaslee said he can't quantify exposure risk.
"It's only a little bit coming off...the water-resistance doesn't go away over time; there's still plenty of suit left, but that 1 percent is an awful lot of fluorine, and if you're talking exposure in terms of parts per billion then you have a million times of this material you [don't] want to be exposed to on the outside of the suit that comes off...it becomes a risk. It may not be a large risk compared to other sources...my fear is that a little risk every day adds up."
The exposure can increase when the material gets on your hands.
"If it coming off the gear. It will get onto hands. It will get onto skin. Does it pass through the skin? Does it get hand-to-mouth-eaten, accidentally, of course? Or is it inhaled? Those are all exposure pathways that people can then address and say 'this is a serious threat; this is not a serious threat.' We don't know whether it's a bad one, but it's not zero."
He said that exposure risk studies would come from the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH).
"Those guys are very good at doing those tests. They just don't know to look unless somebody tells them," said Peaslee.
In addition to fire dangers and turnout gear risks, firefighters also face exposure to toxic forever chemicals through AFFF firefighting foam that's been used by career and military firefighters for years, as previously reported by WDEL.
"Is this worse than that? The foam, I think, is much more serious exposure because if you get it in your mouth or on your skin, it could possibly be much higher concentrations. But civilian firefighters, at least, only use the foam every other year...in maybe some training, whereas every day they're putting the gear on. So does a little bit every day equal the same risk as a couple big loads over a period of years?"
He said a larger study is needed to determine those risks.
Mitigating risks
Peaslee said firefighters could take preventative steps, that don't cost much, while still wearing using the gear, and he expects his research to lead to some policy changes.
"Perhaps they can do policies and procedures to sort of minimize contact. Certainly if it's coming off on their hands, they're going to be just like pre-COVID, except with hand-washing. They should be able to wash it off their hands before they eat. They shouldn't be lounging in their gear...they shouldn't wear it unless they're on a fire call as opposed to sitting around the office. Or imagine the volunteer firefighters that keep in the trunk of their car and the kids play with it."
As firefighters often hurry to put on their gear in emergency situations, not touching the gear is not an option, but Peaslee recommended not lounging in it.
"They shouldn't lounge between calls with the pants on, jacket off. The groin and the armpits are where most of the skin absorption will happen. We've got to take the pants off guys. It's a pain, but it's a policy that would be wise if they're not actively on a call."
He said some of the same hygiene measures we're taking to actively fight the novel coronavirus COVID-19 would also help.
"We never knew to wash our hands so well until we all saw the TikTok videos, right? That's an area where you can really make a big difference by wearing face masks and washing hands for this particular disease."
"They may not have to shower so regularly, but certainly washing hands. And keep the gear, where it's supposed to be in the firehouse, don't take it home," he said.
He pointed to towns, where call volume may be less, where firefighters carry, but don't wear their firefighter gear on a call, unless it turns into a fire situation.
"They only dress up if it turns into a fire call. If it's just an accident, they go to the accident, they respond quickly, and if it turns into a fire situation, they put their gear on...that seems like a sensible policy. It may not work in high-call volume areas," he noted.
He also recommended more thorough and frequent washing of the suit's inner-liner, so long as it's also not treated with fluorine.
The International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) has commissioned its own study of turnout gear by the University of Oregon.
Long-term, Peaslee said firefighters need new, non-toxic gear that's made to the same specification that keep them safe battling fires without using fluorine.
"The reason it's keeping them safe is to prevent water-resistant, primarily to prevent the suit from getting wet and then heavy. There are other ways to provide water-resistance without fluorine, and I know that companies have done that."
Changing the gear will come at a substantial cost, but could save lives.
"It'll be cheaper in the long-run, but the cost of changing is never free, and there's also the cost of what do we do with all the old gear. If we put it in a landfill--that's at a terrible cost because it's all going to come out."
He noted there's only two safe disposable methods for the current tainted turnout gear--a hazardous waste, lined landfill or incineration.
Peaslee's research was published in Environmental Science & Technology Letters.
"It's been vetted by lots of people. We've had independent reviewers look at it and say, 'this science is solid.' I've only looked at 30 suits; I haven't looked at all of them in the world; I haven't looked at every firefighter; I haven't looked at firefighters' blood. There's all sorts of things left to study, but I think the argument that wow, this is a source of PFAS that people weren't highly aware of before."
"It's not something they should stop answering fire calls, that they should stop wearing their gear--they've got to wear their gear to be safe--that's a no-brainer, but could we make the gear safer? Absolutely."