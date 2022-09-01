Appoquinimink School District officials cut the ribbon on the new Everett Meredith Middle School Wednesday evening, August 31, 2022.
The new school was built on the same site as a previous school building originally constructed in 1929, and knocked down two years ago to make way for a modern structure.
School board member Michelle DeWtitt said the school will better serve future generations despite some sadness letting go of the old building.
"Having been here and listening to some of the people that grew up here, this was their high school so it was kind of bittersweet for them, knocking down something that meant so much to them," said DeWitt. "To have something rebuilt for the same purpose you really can't go wrong with that because at the end of the day we're still educating students. My kids actually attended the old Meredith so to see it in full effect it brought tears to my eyes."