Delaware Governor John Carney, and First Lady Tracey Carney, have spent the first two working days of October traveling the state to unveil and demonstrate a new statewide school registration system.
The new system provides 24 hour access to forms, provides forms in English, Spanish, and other languages, and has a common database enabling districts to cross-share information when families move.
Diane Frentzel, Program Manager, Delaware Readiness Teams said the school registration system has been a problem for parents dating back to her own.
"I can remember my parents that registered me and my siblings over forty years ago saying how complicated the process is," said Frentzel. "So it is something that has been complicated for a long time."
Count the First Lady among those who found the old system a challenge.
"I found it very confusing when I was trying to do it twenty five years ago so I appreciate all the effort that's gone into making it easier, more equitable," said Carney. "The process was complicated. With nineteen districts plus charters there was a lot of conflicting information, there were conflicting timelines."
Senate Bill 82, which was signed into law by Governor Carney last October, has streamlined the process.
"This new process is going to make things much easier for families," said Frentzel. "It's going to be way convenient because they can do it at nighttime, they can do it in the morning, they can do it on a weekend."
Demonstrations were held Monday, October 3rd, at Seaford District Library and Harrington Public Library, and on Tuesday, October 4th at the Wilmington Public Library.