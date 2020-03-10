Newark Police have embarked on a new partnership that officers hope will help them solve more crimes.
They've joined the Neighbors by Ring app, in which people can publicly post video, photos, and other messages--often regarding crime. Users don't need to have a Ring camera to post video to the portal.
"Anyone can post any video from any of their surveillance cameras. Once it's posted onto the application, it's viewable to all app users. The difference is, for law enforcement, we have the ability to communicate with the people who post the videos and should they want to share that with us, they can do so," said M/Cpl. Will Smith.
Popular posts on the app feature petty crime--things like package thefts and suspicious persons.
"It helps the community be part of the solution and solving the problem that we are dealing with on a day-to-day basis."
Smith quelled any privacy concerns, noting they have no direct access to devices, user account information, or device locations.
"We have the same access that a regular user would have so the only way we can view actual video from the Ring doorbell app or any other surveillance video is if the owner posts it publicly to the application," said Smith. "So there's no way for us to access people's privacy or tap into their Ring doorbells."
The partnership has only been in effect for a few weeks, so it's too soon to say how effective it will be in helping Newark Police solve crimes, but they implemented it after hearing about it at an intelligence briefing for another agency and learned several New Jersey police departments are using it. Smith likened it to bringing technology into neighborhood watch.
"It seemed that it brought more of the community to help partner with the police in more than just calling in tips. Now, they're actually able to provide pictures and evidence without kind of being out in the limelight, so they can just share these to a general portal and be part of the solution," said Smith.
Several police agencies are also part of the Nextdoor app that works similarly, showing an increased reliance on social media and the community to solve crime.
"If we have a need to say we're dealing with car break-ins, well, a resident might have a Ring doorbell that may capture the suspect or suspicious persons during that time-frame walking down the street, and then, when they share that to the community, we would have access to viewing that as well," said Smith. "It just allows them to be part of solving it and keeping their community safe. Sometimes without video, we might run into a wall, but with these videos we're able to get just a little bit more information that helps solve these crimes."