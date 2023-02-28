A ribbon cutting was held Friday, February 24, 2023, to open a new African American History Trail on the grounds of the Iron Hill Museum and Science Center along the Old Baltimore Pike between Newark and Glasgow.
"It will tell the story of the community of people, free African Americans, who started to settle here and acquired land in the 1830s," said Museum board member Debbie Keese. "Their struggles for equal education and their rights, so it's all a very powerful and a very exciting story and one that's been under told. One that's under known."
The new trail features interpretive signs that include a QR code so visitors can enjoy the scenery and then read more about the trail later.
The posts for the signs were built and installed by Newark resident and University of Delaware student Cameron Mills as part of his Eagle Scout project.
"We put up some signs that should last a good long while for the Museum here," said Mills. "They've put several placards on that show the rich history of the area."
The Museum is inside a 1923 school house that was the location of Iron Hill School 112C, one of 87 schools built throughout the state by Pierre S. du Pont to educate Black children in the 1920s.
The trail, a new Monarch butterfly waystation, and a project that removed invasive plants from the grounds, was funded by a Community Environmental Project Fund grant from the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC).