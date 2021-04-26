Charles Madden said Delaware still has an identity crisis for many out-of-state job seekers, but he's hoping a new website could help Delaware's employers recruit quality talent.
Madden is the Director of Talent Services for the Delaware Prosperity Partnership, which recently launched LiveLoveDelaware.com that focuses on working, living, and playing in the First State.
"This is a response to the need to recruit talent from outside of Delaware, for people who might not have a sense of Delaware. I've heard people say 'what state is Delaware in?' Those kinds of people might have an opportunity here, but have very little understanding of what Delaware has to offer."
The website uses testimonials from Delawareans, new and native, above and below the canal, to show how America's second-smallest state still has a wide range of experiences.
"So often when we talk about Delaware, we talk about its proximity to other locations, the beaches, the tax-free environment, but often times I think what gets left out are the personalities that make it a great place to live."
Madden said those personalities, plus a cost-of-living that is lower than major cities nearby on the I-95 corridor should makes Delaware attractive.
"Ones desire to live in a community that is very diverse, and is affordable. Those are things that we can tout in Delaware, especially against surrounding areas of Philadelphia."
I-95 also works as a big reason why Delaware is a great place for a business, or someone looking to connect with major decision makers.
"We're business-friendly. You can get thought leaders here relatively quick as a business leader. That's uncommon in any other place that I've lived, and I've lived in smaller and larger cities."
The website includes a cost-of-living calculator, and links to tourism sites and industry leaders.