Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that happened early into the New Year near Stanton.
Troopers were dispatched around 12:15 a.m. on January 1, 2021, to the Royal Farms off of Route 7 for the report of a gunshot victim.
They found a 29-year old man from New Castle who had been shot in the chest while in his vehicle in the parking lot of the neighboring Red Roof Inn.
Police say the victim was in a verbal altercation with a group of men while walking to his car, and as he drove away they opened fire.
Investigators said the vehicle was hit numerous times.
No suspect information has been released.