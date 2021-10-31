A New York man is behind bars in Wilmington for allegedly breaking into an auto parts store and stealing tools so he could fix the car he stole.
Troopers were dispatched to the Firestone store on New Castle Avenue late Friday night for a burglar alarm activation, Delaware State Police said.
The troopers noticed a hole in the garage door window, and saw 61-year-old Thomas Gordon walking through the parking lot.
The cops learned Gordon parked the car, which was reported stolen out of New York, at the store and broke in to steal hand tools.
Gordon's being held at the Howard Young Prison on charges of burglary, receiving stolen property, theft under 1500 dollars and criminal mischief.