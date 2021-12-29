Orion Brabham

 Delaware State Police

A 53-year old man from Staten Island, New York, is being held at the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on more than $54,000 cash bond.

Delaware State Police said they pulled a car over driven by Orion Brabham on southbound I-95 near the Welcome Center about 12:30 Wednesday morning, December 29, 2021.

According to a state trooper the car was going too slow and was impeding traffic.

The officer reported the smell of marijuana coming from inside the car and an investigation ensued.

A search of the car turned up over 2 pounds of cocaine and more than five pounds of marijuana.

Brabham faces the following charges:

  • Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
  • Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Drive Vehicle at a Slow Speed as to Impede the Flow of Traffic
  • Failure to Signal

A passenger in the car was not detained.

