A 53-year old man from Staten Island, New York, is being held at the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on more than $54,000 cash bond.
Delaware State Police said they pulled a car over driven by Orion Brabham on southbound I-95 near the Welcome Center about 12:30 Wednesday morning, December 29, 2021.
According to a state trooper the car was going too slow and was impeding traffic.
The officer reported the smell of marijuana coming from inside the car and an investigation ensued.
A search of the car turned up over 2 pounds of cocaine and more than five pounds of marijuana.
Brabham faces the following charges:
- Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Drive Vehicle at a Slow Speed as to Impede the Flow of Traffic
- Failure to Signal
A passenger in the car was not detained.