A 31-year-old woman from New Windsor, New York was killed after police said her vehicle struck an Xfinity bucket truck on the shoulder of southbound Route 1 approaching Milford Sunday afternoon.
Delaware State Police said the woman was travelling south just past Old Cemetery Road, when it veered over to the right shoulder, where the work truck was stopped with its amber lights flashing.
Police said the woman was wearing a seat belt, but was pronounced dead at the scene. The dog she was travelling with was turned over to the SPCA, but police did not know if the dog was injured.
The driver of the work truck was taken to Bayhealth's Milford Campus, where he was treated and released with non-life-threatening injuries.
Route 1 was closed for over three hours during the crash investigation.