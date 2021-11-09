Newark City Council voted unanimously to annex property at the corner of Elkton and Otts Chapel Road that could potentially lead to a second Wawa less than a mile from one in Maryland.
The 6.05-acre site is almost completely surrounded by the City of Newark, but engineers working on the annexation and potential redevelopment were questioned about a branch of the Persimmon Run Creek that makes up part of its boundary.
Chris Duke, Civil Engineer with Becker Morgan Group was questioned why Wawa is coming to Newark, and not New Castle County, to redevelop the land.
"I think it's a good example on how annexation can be beneficial in many ways. If it stayed in the county, with a few exceptions, you can't redevelop in the flood plain."
Currently on the site are Leon's Garden World and the buildings that used to house Ewing Auto Repair and Towing before they moved recently to the Old Baltimore Pike.
Duke said by putting in buildings that would have to meet FEMA's guidelines for stormwater drainage and switching from septic to sewer, the new construction would create an environmental upgrade.
"Ascetically, I would submit it will look much nicer than what you see today. So your instincts are right, but isn't this a better result? That's what we would respectfully submit to you. Isn't it a better result to annex in, use your code that allows redevelopment, and at the same time protect the environment and update the site."
Engineers said DELDOT is on board with the potential Wawa construction, even permitting a direct left turn from northbound Otts Chapel Road, not very far from when it intersects Elkton Road.
Councilman Travis McDermott voted to approve the annexation, which did not guarantee what would go onto the site, but said he wants to see more information on how reconstruction environmentally works for the location before he jumps on board with support.
"I do believe that any potential development, whatever the development is going to be, whether it's a Wawa or anything else, really is going to need to be throughout to get me on board with putting something there."
The next step for the developers, now that they are in the city of Newark, is to work to get the Special Flood Hazard Area declaration removed from the site by FEMA, which would then allow discussion on how the new land could be built.
If it does become a Wawa, it would become the second one in less than a half-mile. There is a location just off the southbound lanes of Elkton Road (Route 279) at Fletchwood Road (Route 277) situated over the line in Maryland. The Newark location would be on the northbound side of Elkton Road.
It would become Newark's second Wawa, joining a location at Ogletown Road (Route 273) and Marrows Road. Another Wawa, but without gas, is located in nearby Brookside at Routes 4 and 72.