Cleanup is continuing at the Fountainview Apartments in Newark after a ruptured sprinkler pipe flooded parts of the four story building Wednesday evening, March 15, 2023.
120 residents from 64 units were evacuated as a result of the incident.
Aetna Hose Hook and Ladder fire officials said residents who weren't able to find housing with family or friends were relocated to the Aetna fire hall on Ogletown Road, where representatives from the Red Cross helped them find temporary shelter.
Newark City officials said their code enforcement team is working with contractors and vendors to help get residents back in as quickly and safely as possible.
A restoration contractor was working on water cleanup while vendors were inspecting fire and electrical systems.
Half of the units have had power and domestic water service restored, however, no one will be allowed back in until fire safety systems are back online.
City building inspectors plan to assess damage to individual units that had flooding and will make assessments as to whether or not they are habitable.
