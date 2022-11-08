Newark residents will face a 5% property tax increase and visitors will pay nearly double to park after City Council approved a $111.5 million dollar operating budget Monday night.
The budget is a 12% increase over 2022, and will see cost increases in several areas for Newark residents.
The city said a major reason for the increase, besides inflation, is the addition of five new Newark Police officers and two members of the communication staff, which will combine to cost $445,000 when they come online in July 2023, and then have that balloon to $728,000 in 2024.
Initially, a 10% property tax increase was proposed, but a decision was made to cut that figure in half, but instead try to find additional revenue by increasing parking fees.
Newark has not made a significant change to its parking fee rates since 1999, when they went to $1.00/hour for parking lots, and $1.25/hour for on-street parking.
In passing the 2023 budget, the decision was made to boost those hourly rates to $2.00 for the lots, and $2.25 on-street.
Exceptions would be made during times when the University of Delaware is the least crowded, December 15-January 15, and June 16-August 15, when the current rates would return, in an attempt to lure more traffic into Newark when students are absent.
Councilman Jason Lawhorn said he was hoping to fill the revenue gap entirely by increased parking fees, until he had a conversation with city staff.
"The parking increase is nice, and it might put us in a nice place for 2023, but it doesn't really help us going forward."
Councilman John Suchanec also voted in support of the increases.
"I think that's a reasonable tax increase, and I also think that the parking rates are fair because we're not the most expensive place, and we're not the least expensive place, we're competitive with our parking rates."
Lawhorn said one concern about the increase he had is that it isn't just visitors who would have to pay the parking increases, but full-time workers.
"If you're a full-time employee that works downtown, it costs you somewhere in the ballpark of $2,500 a year to park, we're going to double that. For the majority of people it's fine, I don't think it's going to hurt businesses in terms of people coming downtown."
Newark's budget estimate shows that the parking fee increase is budgeted to bring in an extra $213,500.
Even with the parking rate increases, Newark is still looking at a 5% property tax increase, which the city also believes will add $213,500 in revenue in 2023, and $427,000 in 2024.
The median Newark property assessed at $67,000 would see an increase of $31.31 to $657.63.
There will also be increases to the sewer and water rates.
The city estimates an average increase of of $3.89/month in sewer rates, with $2.79/month in water rates.
The University of Delaware's Water Resource Center said Newark City Residents using Newark utilities paid the second longest average monthly water bill ($34.76), trailing only Delaware City ($28.73), who was recently bought out by Artesian ($47.28), which is expected to make Newark the lowest rate at some point in 2023.
Newark's water rate is 25% lower than all the other agencies in New Castle County averaged together.
When trying to argue for no further increases, council heard the math eventually said they would need to raise more money.
City Finance Director David Del Grande told council that 32,400 new homes would be needed to be added to the existing infrastructure to make up the revenue gap without raising taxes or fees.
Councilwoman Dwendolyn Creecy said she would like to see those who make more money pay a higher share of the costs.
"You are never going to convince me that the tax increase is disproportionally fair to people who live in places like the Hunt of Louviers compared to those on Tyre Avenue. To say that people on Tyre Avenue pay less taxes? Yes, they have more modest homes."
While the budget was passed Monday, City Council still needs to officially pass the parking rate and property tax increases, those bills will likely be introduced and voted on in December.