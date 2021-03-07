A Newark-area man is charged with killing one of the owners of an Elkton motel and critically wounding the other after an apparent argument over his room.
Elkton police took Hakeem Evans into custody Friday night, The Newark Post reported.
Evans was staying at the New Eastern Inn on Route 40 when he allegedly shot Ushaben Patel and her husband Dilipbhai Patel.
Ushaben Patel was killed, and her husband was critically injured. Dilipbhai Patel is now in stable condition at Christiana Hospital.
Police used surveillance video to identify Evans, who was prohibited from having a gun due to a 2014 felony conviction in Delaware.
He's being held without bail at the Cecil County Detention Center on charges including first-degree murder, attempted murder, and possession of a firearm during a felony.