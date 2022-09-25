Two teenagers are recovering from gunshot wounds they sustained Friday night at a Newark-area apartment complex.
Officers responding to a report of shots fired at the Evergreen Apartments at Christiana Reserve at about 9 p.m. found the boys, ages 17 and 16, New Castle County Police said.
The older teen had been shot in the upper body, and the younger had a wound to his leg.
The cops gave the boys first aid before paramedics arrived, and the victims were taken to Christiana Hospital, where they're listed in stable condition.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call or email Detective Vucci at 302.395.8110 or Daniel.Vucci@newcastlede.gov, call the New Castle County Division of Police non-emergency number, 302.573.2800, call Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP.3333 or visit the New Castle County Police Facebook Messenger page.