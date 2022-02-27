Two bartenders at a Newark establishment have been charged with serving drinks to an obviously-intoxicated man, which led to a DUI crash that killed a Bear-area woman.
Agents with the state Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement say Amanda Colbert and Devin Anacay kept serving Middletown resident Jordan Griffith after he should have been cut off at Mad Macs on South College Avenue back on September 28th, 2020.
After he left the bar, Griffith ran a red light and hit a car on Route 896 at the Denny Road/Howell School Road intersection, and the crash resulted in the death of 48-year-old Lisa Davis.
The bartenders were arrested last week, and were also charged with violating the watering hole's liquor license.