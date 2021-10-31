A Newark-based non-profit is supporting kids in need in Kenya.
Kenyan native Regina Reithii founded the Upendo United Foundation--"Upendo" meaning "Love" in Swahili--to provide for orphans and other vulnerable kids in her hometown of Nakuru, and she said her group is currently supporting 145 needy kids.
"A lot of them are from last year. Due to COVID, a lot of children were teenagers--there (were) a lot of teenage pregnancies, and that led to a lot of children (being) abandoned, either on the street or in the hospital," said Reithii.
Reithii said in addition to raising money, Upendo is sending needed items like clothing, laptops and books to the kids, and there are several projects in the works aimed at expanding opportunities for them, including opening a trade school and community resource center.
You can find out more about the foundation, including how to volunteer or make a donation, at upendounitedfoundation.org.