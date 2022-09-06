The next innovation in biomedical pharmaceuticals may come from Newark, thanks to an $8-million grant announced Tuesday.
The National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals (NIIMBL), based on the University of Delaware's STAR campus, will be receiving the grand to expand UD students' opportunities for discovery and innovation in medicine.
"Students come into this facility and they can work on the problems that are important to today," said Dr. Laurie Locascio, Director of the National Institute of Standards and Technology and Under Secretary of Commerce, who visited the Newark site Tuesday. "They're working on cutting-edge instrumentation, getting training on that, and also doing some basic research that can lead to future medicines."
“Together we win, and we make significant and huge strides in developing the processes and the protocols for more efficient manufacturing of life-saving medicines that we all need, or many of our loved ones may need one day,” said University of Delaware President Dennis Assanis. “It's not just critical to do the research, but it's also important to enable the skills and experience the industry needs to ensure that products are consistently made in the USA, of the highest quality standards…That's the sweet spot, and we feel that is going to be a truly amazing game-changer for our state, region, and the world.”
The grant includes $3-million from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and $5-million from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to plan, design, and procure equipment for a new testbed which will enable rapid development of manufacturing processes to produce next-generation pharmaceuticals.
Delaware's Congressional delegation helped secure the funding for NIIMBL to invest in its advanced manufacturing efforts and expand the regional life sciences workforce.
“NIIMBL’s work bringing new medicines to market faster will keep costs down for patients, while ensuring that the United States is more prepared to respond to new and more dangerous viral threats,” said Senator Chris Coons. “I’m proud to have secured this new funding that will ensure that NIIMBL and Delaware continue to lead the way in cutting-edge biopharmaceuticals that will save lives while growing our economy and creating good-paying jobs right here in the First State.”
“As Governor, I worked hard to make Delaware a thriving hub for the biopharmaceutical industry,” said Senator Tom Carper. “I was proud to work alongside Senator Chris Coons and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester to secure the federal funding we're announcing today that will help the industry continue to grow. This grant will enable Delaware to continue advancing our nation's biopharmaceutical research and manufacturing, while securing an investment in our workforce for years to come."