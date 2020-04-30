The city of Newark will not host July 4th fireworks this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Parks & Recreation Department announced Thursday.
The decision comes after Newark City Council's virtual meeting Monday night, when City Manager Tom Coleman called the celebration "non-essential."
"It generally draws somewhere around 30,000 people, which doesn't seem responsible at this time with the social distancing guidelines that we're seeing," said city manager Tom Coleman. "And the likelihood that those are going to need to stay in place provably through the end of the year, realistically, for big gatherings maybe even into next year."
Coleman noted the city would also save at least $35,000 in direct costs plus overtime expenditures for parks, public works, and police, during a time when its going to see revenue gaps due to the pandemic.
The University of Delaware also canceled all events through July, further complicating the issue. An alternate venue would pose a challenge to the city due to parking needs. The city's parks aren't an option due to safety spacing needs.
Councilman James Horning Jr., was the sole councilman to vote "no" to cancelling the celebration.
"I'd like to hold out hope and optimism for our residents...give the impression...Newark is ready to reopen and get back to business. We're still open for business as far as takeout...but really keep it positive and poised to really break out of this once we get the safe go-ahead to do so," he said.
Officials announced on Facebook that they would instead be discussing alternatives to the previously planned events.