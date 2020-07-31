A group of Newark Charter School students, parents, and alumni have formed a group looking to improve the environment for minority students that they say is a problem at the school.
Speak Up NCS held its first-ever town hall Sunday evening, giving current and former students the opportunity to voice their concerns and experiences at the school rated No. 2 in Delaware and No. 314 in the country by U.S. News and World Report.
Alum Kiera Morgan explained the reason they formed the group.
"Over the past few months, there have been multiple Newark Charter student, faculty, and alumni social media postings that have been offensive to minorities, and shows a lack of true moral compass. "Upon reaching out to administration and receiving no help, this was the catalyst for us to create the Speak Up NCS board. This has become a platform for students to use their voices, share their testimonies, and meet personally with the director of the school to voice concerns and offer proactive change."
Oriana Carrizales said she was excited to come to Newark Charter in the 4th grade, but the environment around the 2016 Presidential election made things difficult for the first-generation Mexican-American.
"I get the same phrases said to me over and over again: 'Go back to Mexico, go back to your country,' and I'm Mexican-American. The people that shouted these insults to me knew that, too. In 2016, people did their best to make me feel unwanted, not just in this country, but in this school, too."
Carrizales said her pleas for help from the administration went unanswered.
"I went to them multiple times throughout the year, asking them to give consequences to this blatant xenophobia, but like me and many others who have tried, we have been met with silence. That silence not only inhibits this behavior, but sets an example that you can get away with it."
Michelle Brown is the parent of two students at the K-12 school.
"I have watched my daughter and son come home exhausted with racial battle fatigue. From my son being told he'd never eat chocolate cake because it's brown like him, to watching in sheer frustration as the only African-American authored material, the autobiography of Frederick Douglass, was assigned to my daughter as a freshman with no class dialogue or in-depth discussion."
In an email response to WDEL about the meeting, Newark Charter School Director Dr. Franklin Newton said he has communicated with NCS families directly.
"As school director, I spent six weeks in June and July having conversations with a number of our students, parents, staff and alum, many of whom were on the Sunday night call. I thank them for their meaningful feedback, both written and spoken, regarding the experiences they have had and are having at the school. As several people on the call noted, schools throughout Delaware and the nation are reflecting, discussing and responding to these issues in communities.
"While we have taken steps over the last decade and more to improve in these areas, we recognize there is still a considerable amount of work to do. We will continue this mission as a school community to do better for all our Patriots now and in the future. I am encouraged that in my conversations, there is a resounding commitment by our students, parents, alumni and staff to work together to make NCS the place we want it to be for all of our students."
Morgan said Speak Up NCS has some basic requests.
"We ask for a broader faculty representation, a board of accountability, as well as a Black Student Union and diversity training. Additional requests include accommodations for all religious holidays, not just those according to the Judo-Christian, and there is also a clear need for the creation for a student union inclusive of all minorities."
Nour Tantush, a current student at the high school, offered her own solution.
"Understanding that students of color need a place to feel comfortable, and an environment where they can share their negative experiences, and being told that students that do act in racist actions will be dealt with, instead of just having it brushed off as some sort of accident or not taking it as seriously as we have in the past."
Newton said the school is continuing to sort out its best way to solve the issues raised by Speak Up NCS.
As next steps, we have met with and will continue to work with the Delaware Department of Education’s Office of Equity and Innovation. We have designated one of our administrative team as an Equity Lead who will chair our school wide diversity committee, collaborate with leadership and teachers to provide resources, information, tools and supports school-wide. We are working with an external consultant and we will be hosting school sponsored Community Conversations regarding diversity, equity and inclusion with the first ones occurring in early and mid-August. Those conversations will help inform and continue the work that will continue throughout the school year and into the future.
Brown said those conversations need to involve more than just the adults.
"I know NCS is an academic juggernaut, but at what cost? Our children are with you 35 hours a week, almost the equivalence of an adult work week. I appreciate the diversity and inclusion class teachers and administration were required to take, and I would encourage the same of all students."